The Importance of Respecting Your Priorities

Priorities help you identify what's truly needed in your life, versus what someone else feels is important.
A lot of times in life we do what we feel is urgent. We will go so far as to put off what we really need to do in order to take care of the urgent things. Oftentimes, we even put it ahead of taking care of ourselves.

It’s really unfortunate because if you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of the urgent. That’s why you need to have priorities. Priorities will guide you in life’s decisions and keep you on track.

Most importantly, priorities will give you the confidence to say "no." They help you identify what’s truly needed in your life, versus what someone else feels is important.

On this episode of 5 Minute Friday, I wanted to dive into the importance of setting priorities and sticking to them. There’s no one I know who practices this better than Michael Hyatt. Michael is a social media marketing wizard and has worked for one of the biggest publishing companies.

Learn his insights on staying true to what’s necessary, on Episode 669.

