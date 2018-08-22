7 Companies That Offer Fertility Benefits

Combined with extensive paid parental leave and amenities like nursing rooms in the office, potential parents are being drawn to companies saying you can have it all.

In recent efforts to attract top talent in a competitive market, companies have identified the next popular perk for employees -- fertility coverage. While the benefit may not seem as flashy as unlimited vacation or treehouse workspaces, IVF treatments, adoption and surrogacy costs can reach over $100,000 -- larger than many employees’ annual paychecks.

Combined with extensive paid parental leave and amenities like nursing rooms in the office, potential parents are being drawn to companies saying you can have it all. Some plans even offer coverage without a requirement to prove infertility, which is particularly helpful for single mothers and LGBTQ couples. See nine companies that offer fertility benefits below and the details of their benefit plans.

1. Intel

Benefits: Intel contributes up to $40,000 for employees’ fertility treatments, along with another $20,000 for prescription coverage. The company recently opened the benefit to employees regardless of infertility. Couples adopting children are also eligible for $15,000 in reimbursement. Parents can take off eight weeks of paid “bonding leave,” while mothers who have given birth can take an additional 13 weeks of paid leave. Once a new parent returns to work, they can access special parking and onsite nursing rooms in the office.

What employees say: “I used it last year and loved the time with my new son.”

2. Bank of America

Benefits: Bank of America landed high on FertilityIQ’s Family Builder Workplace Index by providing unlimited IVF coverage, although the company does require an infertility diagnosis. They also provide 16 weeks of paid leave for parents with newborn or adopted children, with an additional 10 weeks of unpaid leave also available.

What employees say: “I was able to utilize this benefit with both my kids and am and always will be thankful for the time I got to spend with my kids!”

3. Pinterest

Benefits: Pinterest now covers up to four rounds of IVF treatments for employees giving birth, according to Malorie Lurich, head of product communications, during a Today interview. The company announced in a 2017 blog post that it would offer fertility benefits for up to $20,000 for parents working with a surrogate, and benefits up to $5,000 for employees who adopt. The company also provides 16 weeks of paid leave for all new parents. Activities such as pumpkin carving and “Santa-sitting” also make work a friendly environment for new families.

What employees say: “Extremely accommodating. The CEO is a parent and definitely understands what it takes to transition back into full-time work after having a child.”

4. Spotify

Benefits: According to Business Insider, Spotify offers unlimited fertility treatments, although they do require an infertility diagnosis. The music streaming company has one of the longest family leave options, offering six months of paid leave -- talk about a true premium plan.

What employees say: “This is an awesome benefit! I wish more companies offered it.”

5. Johnson & Johnson

Benefits: Johnson & Johnson provides up to $35,000 for fertility treatments and expanded their benefit to include LGBTQ couples. Employees adopting children or using a surrogate can be reimbursed up to $20,000. Birth moms can take 17 weeks of paid leave, while other parents, including those adopting or using a surrogate, can take 8 weeks of paid leave. The company also offers a shipping service for nursing mothers to send breast milk home while traveling for work.

What Employees Say: “It is really beneficial for new moms.”

6. Starbucks

Benefits: Some parents-to-be considered a career change when CBS reported that Starbucks makes its $20,000 IVF benefit available to all employees -- even part-time baristas. Employees adopting can receive up to $10,000. New parents also receive six weeks of paid leave.

What employees say: “Starbucks genuinely cares about their employees and actually helps you with these types of life events which is amazing!”

7. Gates Foundation

Benefits: According to FertilityIQ, the Gates Foundation provides benefits coverage for infertility of up to $100,000 and does not require an infertility diagnosis. Drum roll please: The Gates Foundation offers 52 weeks of paid parental leave for birth parents and adoptive parents.

What employees say: “The foundation truly lives their values in this area to ensure parents are bonding with their babies.”