Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Posted for Amazon

This ad was posted on Aug. 22, 1994.
Jeff Bezos may be the richest man in the world now, but like every other entrepreneur, he needed to hire his first employee.

Bloomberg anchor Jon Erlichman posted what he says is the first job listing posted by the Amazon founder, which sought "talented developers to help pioneer commerce on the internet." The Aug. 22, 1994, posting makes note that "Your compensation will include meaningful equity ownership."

Considering that equity ownership in Amazon, that first developer made it more than OK.

