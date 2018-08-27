The Advisory Team Entrepreneurs Should Consider Adding to Their Business

The more you succeed, the more help you need.

August 27, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You probably started your business by being the jack of all trades. You handled everything from website copy to billing to onboarding clients. At some point, it all becomes too much -- especially as your business starts to grow. Savvy entrepreneurs understand the value of delegating and automation. You give tasks to others so that you can continue to focus on the big picture strategies that help your business grow.

Practically, there are professionals you will need to hire because of their expertise. At some point, you’ll need an attorney, accountant, etc. But, what I want to talk about today are some experts that entrepreneurs may not think about hiring and partnering with. These are professionals you could use to grow your business. We live in the information and digital age, which means the opportunity to hire new kinds of experts.

Related: Serious Entrepreneurs Have 2 Goals: Passive Income and Multiple Revenue Streams

An Online Advisor

This professional is someone who can handle and build anything that the online portion of your business needs. Whether you have an online or offline business, your presence online will affect the growth of your business. You need someone who can build and maintain your website (if you’re not technically proficient). Someone who can make sure your online presence is optimized. Most customers check online first these days.

To grow a business today, you’ll need to be building an email list, getting exposure for what your business does, generating leads consistently, having a marketing and promotion’s plan -- and about 100 other things. You can start out handling these tasks but you’ll need help as you generate more revenue. Hiring or partnering with the right online advisor can lead to double or triple what you end up investing.

There are smart entrepreneurs who understand things you may not about growing your business online and adding revenue streams. Don’t burn yourself out by trying to do it all alone. When the time is right, seek out help from the right online advisor. Do your homework and get someone who is passionate about helping you grow.

Related: 10 Questions to Ask When Hiring a Webmaster

A Funnel Advisor

In the time we live in today, you can create sales funnels that allow your business to generate revenue 24/7 and do it passively. You can use software such as ClickFunnels to build beautiful and effective funnels. You offer a free incentive at the beginning of the funnel and then send a potential customer down a path that shows them how what you have to offer in your business can help with something in their life.

There are many types of software that help you do this and look very professional but that doesn’t mean your funnels will make money. A funnel advisor can optimize every part of your funnel so that it’s effective and converts sales. The right advisor can help you set up and run funnels that add new and automated revenue streams to your business. Whatever you invest in a funnel advisor will be made up through increased sales.

Related: What Is a Sales Funnel? The Guide to Building an Automated Selling Machine.

An Executive Advisor

It can be an beautiful thing to hire virtual assistants. The costs are lower and they can take on tasks that free up your time. It allows you to use your time to focus on the things that help your business scale. However, outsourcing to virtual assistants in other countries can have its drawbacks. Having an executive assistant or executive advisor can do wonders for your business.

This advisor can be in charge of your other assistants or can be the conductor that keeps the train moving. A good executive advisor can manage your schedule, organizer your systems, communicate and onboard new clients, handle support issues, and more. This type of advisor can add time back to your schedule and help you focus.

Your business is more than just you. You became an entrepreneur to create freedom and make an impact. You can do more of that when you stop trying to be a superhero. In the beginning, the funds may not be there or it may require you to make sacrifices that will lead to growth later. Hire the right type of advisors and professionals each step of the way. Your time is your most valuable resource. Use it wisely and in a way that leads to growth in every part of your business.