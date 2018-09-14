'Magic Dentist' Shows How to Make a Memorable Ad on a Budget

Sometimes all you need is a little creativity.

Taking kids to the dentist is sometimes a bit of a challenge. Some kids are afraid of the dentist. Maybe they don’t want to open their mouths for the dental exam, or perhaps they feel uncomfortable under the bright lights of the exam room. Working with kids and getting them to feel at ease in the dentist chair is one of the challenges of pediatric dentistry. But one inspiring dentist found a way to make it look easy.

Dr. Eyal Simchi of Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry in Elmwood Park, N.J., started popping up on Facebook with an adorable video where he uses magic tricks to help kids feel comfortable and have a good time at the dentist.

It’s fun to watch as Dr. Simchi uses sleight-of-hand magic tricks to put smiles on kids’ faces. He has even used magic tricks while doing tooth extractions. It’s inspiring to see this creative dentist using his talents to make the office a comfortable and welcoming place for kids. But even if you’re not a “Magic Dentist” like Dr. Simchi, you can still find some inspiration from this example in the way you market your business.

Here are a few lessons in marketing, inspired by the Magic Dentist:

1. Combine your passions.

You probably started your business because you are passionate about a particular area of expertise. You care about your industry, your technology, your product and your customers, of course. But most business owners have other passions in life that aren’t always directly involved with their business. For example, Dr. Simchi is really good at magic tricks, but instead of being a full-time magician, he’s a full-time dentist who does magic for fun. What other hobbies or interests do you have, and could they be combined or integrated into your business? What have you learned from your hobbies or other facets of your life that you can bring to your business as an additional source of inspiration or strength?

2. Differentiate yourself.

Dr. Simchi has such a unique approach to dental practice, and I'm sure after watching this video, most parents in that area of New Jersey are lining up to send their kids there. How many dentists do magic tricks while the kids are in the chair? This is such a fun and different way of doing dentistry that it makes for an excellent story to tell from a marketing standpoint. What about your business? What can you do that is special or unique compared to other people in your industry? What “superpower” do you have that makes you stand out? Give some thought to this. Don’t be afraid to emphasize the things that make you different.

3. Add value.

The Magic Dentist is adding value to his dental patients’ lives by giving them a memorable experience. Every business in every industry can learn from this example by always trying to add value to every transaction or customer engagement. For example, most benefits companies provide free payroll processing. This extra value helps them get new customers. What can you do at your business to add value? Can you give your customers free bonus gifts or a discount on a package of products or services? Can you make sure that your customer experience is so great and so memorable that people will want to rave about it to their friends?

4. Be creative.

Going to the dentist doesn’t have to be a boring chore; the Magic Dentist turns it into a special occasion. No matter what business you’re in, you can find ways to be more creative -- in the way you deliver services, the way you package your product or the ways you continually try to make the experience better for customers. Don’t hold back. Bring your authentic self to your work. Do you want to be an assembly line worker or an “artist in residence?” More than ever, people respond to creativity and artistry in everyday life -- and will pay a premium for a more creative experience.

5. Connect to your core mission.

What is the job of a children’s dentist? Of course, it’s to take care of the kids’ teeth and oral health, but it’s more than that. It’s to take care of the kids as people and to help them grow up healthy and happy. The Magic Dentist clearly understands this and is determined to put a smile on the faces of kids both with his dental expertise and with the fun of his magical talent. What is your business’s core purpose? What are the fundamental human needs that you are helping to fulfill with your work? No matter what business you’re in, your work has deeper meaning. Don’t miss the forest for the trees. Don’t just focus on the technical aspects or the “what” and “how” of your business -- think about the “why.” If your business marketing integrates your overall sense of “why” -- your meaningful mission -- you will likely see better results.

Running your own business is a great life, because every day you get a chance to make a difference in people’s lives and bring a bit of your own unique magic into the world. Hopefully we can all learn from the inspiring example of the Magic Dentist.

NOTE: This story was written without any endorsement or collaboration by Dr. Simchi; I don’t know him, I just really liked his story and wanted to share some ideas that his work has inspired.