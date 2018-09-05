Read Mark Zuckerberg's Op-ed Describing Facebook's Efforts as an 'Arms Race'

The CEO took to the pages of The Washington Post while Sheryl Sandberg heads to Washington.

September 5, 2018

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are set to testify before Congress today on issues relating to the foreign interference in U.S. elections through the use of social networks.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg has taken to The Washington Post to discuss the efforts his company has taken on this issue. In the piece, he concludes:

"It’s an arms race, and it will take the combined forces of the U.S. private and public sectors to protect America’s democracy from outside interference."

You can check out the full piece below: