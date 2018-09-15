Why Word-of-Mouth Marketing Matters (Infographic)

Here's why it's important to get people chatting about your brand.

September 15, 2018 2 min read

From social media to banner ads and SEO, there are a number of ways companies market their goods and services. However, the most trusted source is usually from a person’s friends, family or colleague.

When people hear about something from someone they trust, they’ll instinctively trust that recommendation. In fact, word of mouth is so impactful that half of Americans would prefer it over any type of marketing. Eighty-three percent of Americans said they’ve made a word-of-mouth recommendation -- 55 percent said they make recommendations at least monthly and 30 percent said they make them weekly.

Many people assume that social media is the best way to get the word out about a business. But according to research by Talk Triggers, Americans value word of mouth 41 percent more than social media when it comes to recommendations. However, these numbers can vary by industry. Half of Americans rely on word of mouth when it comes to choosing a restaurant. The events industry also heavily relies on word of mouth -- when planning a wedding, recommendations from friends is 331 percent more likely to be relied on than advertising. People also depend on word of mouth in politics. During election season, millennials are 115 percent more influenced by word of mouth than by advertising.

To learn more about the power of word of mouth, check out TalkTriggers.com’s infographic below.