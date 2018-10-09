The 15 Most Inspirational John Lennon Quotes

Imagine all the wisdom.

October 9, 2018 3 min read

John Lennon's incredible way with words wasn't confined to Beatles lyrics. The British singer/songwriter/peace activist who co-founded the most popular rock group in history had a gift for expressing even the most profound thoughts in a simple, easily digestible manner.

To celebrate the man, born on Oct. 9, we present 15 of his most inspirational quotes, culled from songs, interviews and writings. Read on, and imagine all you can achieve.

"Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."

"All we are saying is give peace a chance."

"A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality."

"I believe in everything until it’s disproved. So I believe in fairies, the myths, dragons. It all exists, even if it’s in your mind. Who’s to say that dreams and nightmares aren’t as real as the here and now?"

"Time you enjoy wasting, was not wasted."

"You don't need anybody to tell you who you are or what you are. You are what you are!"

"I’m not going to change the way I look or the way I feel to conform to anything. I’ve always been a freak. So I’ve been a freak all my life and I have to live with that, you know. I’m one of those people."

"Reality leaves a lot to the imagination."

"When you do something beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun, every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps."

"Love is the flower you've got to let grow."

"There are two basic motivating forces: fear and love. When we are afraid, we pull back from life. When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance."

"Peace is not something you wish for; It’s something you make, something you do, something you are, and something you give away."

"Being honest may not get you a lot of friends but it’ll always get you the right ones."

"Turn off your mind, relax, and float downstream."

"Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us, and the world will be as one."