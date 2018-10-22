Elon Musk Gets Boring and Uber Drops Meatballs. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read
- Elon Musk, ever heard of that guy? The Boring Company CEO announced their first test hyperloop tunnel will be opened on Dec. 10 and expects to be moving travelers at a top speed of 155 miles per hour. To quote Ricky Bobby, I wanna go fast!
- Uber plans to deliver food via drone by 2021, maybe. The company put up a job posting for an operations executive to get the drone program ready, but soon pulled it down after the Wall Street Journal started asking questions. Snitches don't get snacks, WSJ.
- CandyStore.com says $2.6 billion will be spent on trick-or-treat candy this year, and broke down the favorite sweets of each state. New York had the respectable Sour Patch Kids, Wyoming was Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Nevada? Candy Corn. Really Nevada? SMH.
Watch more 3 Things videos here.