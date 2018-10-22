Entrepreneur Index

Ralph Lauren Posted the Biggest Gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today

Clothing makers and tech stocks were up on Monday.
Ralph Lauren Posted the Biggest Gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today
Image credit: Christopher Dilts | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Entrepreneur Index™ was up 0.16 percent on the day, fueled by clothing makers. After getting beaten up at the end of last week, Ralph Lauren posted the biggest gain of the day, rising 3.71 percent. Under Armour Inc. was up 2.09 percent. Gap Inc., which has been trending down as trade negotiations with China have deteriorated, was up 3.48 percent on the day -- the third biggest gain on the index.

Tech stocks were also strong. While the Dow and S&P 500 indexes were down 0.5 percent and 0.43 today, respectively, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index had a gain of 0.48 percent.

Most technology stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ were up, with Netflix (-0.94 percent) being the notable exception. However, the company reported strong earnings last week and initially spiked more than 5 percent. Adobe Systems Inc. posted the biggest gain of the tech stocks on the index, rising 2.56 percent. Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc., both of which report earnings on Thursday, were also up 1.43 percent and 0.43 percent respectively.

Investors continue to look through very good corporate earnings results, worried more about the possibility that this represents peak earnings for the economic cycle. More than 80 percent of companies reporting so far are beating earnings estimates, but only about 60 percent are topping revenue projections, according to research firm FactSet. The results of tech giants Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc. on Thursday could have an outsized effect on investor sentiment going forward.

Related: Twitter Trolls Are Affecting the Company's Bottom Line. Here's How.

Stocks sensitive to the economy and interest rates continued to struggle. Capital One Financial fell 3.37 percent, the biggest decline on the index today, and investment bank Jefferies Financial Group was off 2.71 percent. Asset managers BlackRock Inc. (-2.31 percent) and Franklin Resources (-2.42 percent) were both down sharply.

D.R. Horton Inc. fell 2.64 percent, and is now down 32 percent in the year to date. The homebuilder recently lowered its forecast of home sales and orders for 2018, because of rising mortgage rates. Oil and gas pipeline operator Kinder Morgan was down 3.0 percent today.

Real estate stocks were also broadly lower. Equity Residential (-2.05 percent), Apartment and Investment Management Co (-1.76 percent), Boston Properties (-1.66 percent) and Kimco Realty (-1.45 percent), all had declines on the day.

Several stocks that were punished last week posted decent gains today. O'Reilly Automotive Inc. was up 1.46 percent, Estee Lauder Companies rose 0.59 percent and PACCAR Inc. ended the trading day up 0.45 percent.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Twitter Trolls Are Affecting the Company's Bottom Line. Here's How.

Entrepreneur Index

Medical Manufacturer Danaher Stock Falls Despite Impressive Financial Earnings

Entrepreneur Index

Despite Trade War Uncertainty, Ralph Lauren Is Today's Big Winner on the Entrepreneur Index™