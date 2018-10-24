Networking

Girlboss to Take on LinkedIn With Its Own Social Network

Sophia Amoruso's company raised $3.5 million for the venture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Girlboss to Take on LinkedIn With Its Own Social Network
Image credit: Rich Fury | Getty Images
Sophia Amoruso
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Girlboss’ next move is taking on LinkedIn. The career site geared toward millennial women founded by Sophia Amoruso recently got a $3.5 million cash infusion in a funding round led by Initialized Capital, the venture capital group run by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. As of its most recent funding round in 2017, the company was valued at $13.1 million.  

Amoruso’s plan is to roll out a paid professional social-networking platform called Girlboss Collective in January. The site will be developed as a networking hub to serve young women whose careers don’t necessarily line up with a traditional trajectory, particularly if they are freelancing, have multiple part-time jobs or gaps in their resume. Girlboss Collective will be available to people of any gender to use.

Related: With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success

“LinkedIn is a place that was built for another era of work, when the work we did was very traditional,” Amoruso told The Wall Street Journal. “Their product is really centered on that type of work: ‘Here’s nothing about my character and everything about where I went to school, and where I worked.’”

Amoruso, who formerly founded online retailer Nasty Gal, shared that the idea for the platform grew out of closed Facebook group called “Girlboss Gang,” which has 5,609 members. There are currently more than 15,000 users on a waitlist to join Girlboss Collective. During its testing phase, it will be only for U.S. users and by invitation only.

Girlboss Collective users will also be able to view 50 hours of Girlboss Rally’s, networking events held in Los Angeles and New York with panels and keynotes around topics including navigating the boys club and building a business out of your side hustle. The next is set to take place in November in New York with speakers including Arianna Huffington, Rent the Runway co-founder Jennifer Hyman, Shine co-founder and co-CEO Marah Lidey and Zola founder and CEO Shan-Lyn Ma.

More From Women Entrepreneur

Girlboss to Take on LinkedIn With Its Own Social Network
Networking

Girlboss to Take on LinkedIn With Its Own Social Network

Sophia Amoruso's company raised $3.5 million for the venture.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?
Venture Capital

98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?

Last year, the largest VC deal for a female team was $165 million -- a stark contrast to that for males, which was $3 billion.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says
Workplace Diversity

Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says

One in five senior leaders is woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Female Founders Need to Stop Self-Sabotaging
Confidence

Female Founders Need to Stop Self-Sabotaging

Being an entrepreneur is hard enough for women without us throwing in those extra self-inflicted hurdles along the way.
Leslie Feinzaig | 7 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Networking

Why Networking in Person Can Be a Game Changer

Networking

8 Tips for Expanding Your Social Network

Networking

Female Entrepreneurs: If You're Networking Mostly With Women, You're Leaving Money on The Table