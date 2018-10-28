The Dangers of the Internet of Things [infographic]

Your connected devices can get hacked -- here's how to make them safer.

October 28, 2018 1 min read

According to an infographic by Cyber Security Degrees, 62 percent of Americans own at least one smart device. The most common of these is a smart TV, which nearly half of American adults own. These devices, like a smart watch or a connected car, can sync with the internet or your mobile device and make your life easier.

However, they also come with plenty of risks. This infographic breaks down some of those dangers, which include:

Malicious endpoints

The Mirai botnet attack

The Senrio devil's ivy attack

By making yourself aware of these pitfalls, you can secure the devices that mean the most to you and make sure that others can't take advantage. Check out the infographic to learn more about the dangers involved with the internet of things and how you can be safer.