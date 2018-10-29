Leadership

Get Smarter About Business Cheaper With These 10 Free Online Courses

Put yourself on the road to more knowledge and better leadership.
Get Smarter About Business Cheaper With These 10 Free Online Courses
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

A successful entrepreneur knows that they won’t be able to achieve their goals unless they are always learning something new. What you may not know is that a number of top universities across the world offer free online classes for you to bolster your skills as a leader and business owner.

 

Take a look at some of the newest ones that are available:

Class: Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health
School: Harvard University
What you’ll learn: How to cut down on costs, increase revenue and run a stronger company by focusing on the health and well-being of your employees and customers.

Class: Sales Pitch and Closing
School: Northwestern University
What you’ll learn: How to make a strong sales pitch for you and your company, develop your brand and make a good impression on your potential client.

Class: Connecting with Sales Prospects
School: Northwestern University
What you’ll learn: How to run a successful meeting, improve your ability to tell stories and ask important questions and give and get feedback on your performance.

Class: Introduction to Strategic Doing: An Agile Approach to Strategy
School: Purdue University
What you’ll learn: How to develop trust with people you haven’t worked with before, improve your collaborative skills and adjust your strategic plans as issues arise.

Related: This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills

Class: Organisational behaviour: Know your people
School: Macquarie University
What you’ll learn: How to manage and lead people with different approaches and personalities and strengthen office relationships.

Class: Discover the Leader in You: Six Questions to Ask Yourself
School: Austin Peay State University
What you’ll learn: How to be a leader in your organization, even if you aren’t at the executive level, and strengthen your skills for once you get there.

Class: Leadership and Influence
School: University System of Maryland
What you’ll learn: How to keep employees engaged, promote collaboration, handle conflict and create strong teams where everyone is able to contribute and lead with their strengths.

Class: Attending a Networking Event
School: University of Washington
What you’ll learn: How to perfect your elevator pitch in quality and delivery, present yourself with the clothes you wear and have meaningful conversations in a potentially awkward setting.

Class: Emotional Intelligence at Work
School: Coventry University
What you’ll learn: How to measure emotional intelligence and best utilize it in your office.

Class: Agile Leadership Principles
School: University System of Maryland
What you’ll learn: How to empower your employees, recognize your own bias in how you make decisions, help your team be creative and manage conflicts.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

The 5 Phases of Building a Self-Managed Company

Leadership

How to Bond With Your Employees Without Compromising Your Authority

Leadership

The CEO, but Not the Founder: How to Lead an Already-Established Tech Company