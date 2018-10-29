Get Smarter About Business Cheaper With These 10 Free Online Courses
A successful entrepreneur knows that they won’t be able to achieve their goals unless they are always learning something new. What you may not know is that a number of top universities across the world offer free online classes for you to bolster your skills as a leader and business owner.
Take a look at some of the newest ones that are available:
Class: Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health
School: Harvard University
What you’ll learn: How to cut down on costs, increase revenue and run a stronger company by focusing on the health and well-being of your employees and customers.
Class: Sales Pitch and Closing
School: Northwestern University
What you’ll learn: How to make a strong sales pitch for you and your company, develop your brand and make a good impression on your potential client.
Class: Connecting with Sales Prospects
School: Northwestern University
What you’ll learn: How to run a successful meeting, improve your ability to tell stories and ask important questions and give and get feedback on your performance.
Class: Introduction to Strategic Doing: An Agile Approach to Strategy
School: Purdue University
What you’ll learn: How to develop trust with people you haven’t worked with before, improve your collaborative skills and adjust your strategic plans as issues arise.
Related: This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills
Class: Organisational behaviour: Know your people
School: Macquarie University
What you’ll learn: How to manage and lead people with different approaches and personalities and strengthen office relationships.
Class: Discover the Leader in You: Six Questions to Ask Yourself
School: Austin Peay State University
What you’ll learn: How to be a leader in your organization, even if you aren’t at the executive level, and strengthen your skills for once you get there.
Class: Leadership and Influence
School: University System of Maryland
What you’ll learn: How to keep employees engaged, promote collaboration, handle conflict and create strong teams where everyone is able to contribute and lead with their strengths.
Class: Attending a Networking Event
School: University of Washington
What you’ll learn: How to perfect your elevator pitch in quality and delivery, present yourself with the clothes you wear and have meaningful conversations in a potentially awkward setting.
Class: Emotional Intelligence at Work
School: Coventry University
What you’ll learn: How to measure emotional intelligence and best utilize it in your office.
Class: Agile Leadership Principles
School: University System of Maryland
What you’ll learn: How to empower your employees, recognize your own bias in how you make decisions, help your team be creative and manage conflicts.