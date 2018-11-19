3 Things To Know

60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
  • Elon Musk has started a company called The Brick Store LLC to produce and sell bricks made from soil displaced by the company’s tunnel-boring machines, according to public documents obtained by TechCrunch. Musk has tweeted that the bricks could cost as little as 10 cents each -- way cheaper than a Tesla.
  • The long-suffering Cleveland Browns want to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the head coaching job, a league source told ESPN. Rice quickly shot down the report, but said she’d be happy to "call a play or two next season."
  • Some bad news for all your digital besties -- the Florida Supreme Court ruled that judges can be Facebook friends with lawyers because those are not real friendships. Trying telling that to my middle school gym teacher!

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Check Out the FedEX for Space

