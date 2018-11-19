60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
- Elon Musk has started a company called The Brick Store LLC to produce and sell bricks made from soil displaced by the company’s tunnel-boring machines, according to public documents obtained by TechCrunch. Musk has tweeted that the bricks could cost as little as 10 cents each -- way cheaper than a Tesla.
- The long-suffering Cleveland Browns want to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the head coaching job, a league source told ESPN. Rice quickly shot down the report, but said she’d be happy to "call a play or two next season."
- Some bad news for all your digital besties -- the Florida Supreme Court ruled that judges can be Facebook friends with lawyers because those are not real friendships. Trying telling that to my middle school gym teacher!
