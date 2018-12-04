Productivity

Learn How to Automate Excel Tasks With This Comprehensive Guide

When it comes to data-handling, VBA is your new BFF.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Automate Excel Tasks With This Comprehensive Guide
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella once deemed Excel the company's most important consumer product, telling a 2016 Aspen Ideas Festival audience that it's "just impossible" for him to imagine a world without the spreadsheet software program. 

Want to know what all the hype's about? Take advantage of everything Excel has to offer with the Microsoft VBA Bundle, a comprehensive run-down of the Excel programming language Visual Basic for Applications—a.k.a. your new secret weapon.

VBA allows you to automate tasks in Excel by writing recordings of actions ("macros"), kickstarting your data-handling abilities and, in turn, your productivity. The bundle's first course covers all the basics of VBA, including variables, subroutines, and functions, as well as the PivotTable object and its uses.

The second course, Advanced VBA, expands upon its predecessor with hours of content covering the implementation of Excel events, special classes of objects, cross-functional flowcharts, modification of the Excel user interface, and more. Both courses are accredited by CPDUK, making them excellent add-ons to your résumé.

Head over to the Entrepreneur Store, where you'll find Microsoft VBA and Advanced VBA bundled together (and on sale) for $29.99—78 percent off the original price of $138.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

How to Regain Your Focus When Faced With a Constant Stream of Distractions

Productivity

Cut Out These Everyday Distractions and See Your Productivity Skyrocket

Productivity

Your Company (Not to Mention Your Family) Needs You to Stop Taking Work Home