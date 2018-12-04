Learn How to Automate Excel Tasks With This Comprehensive Guide

When it comes to data-handling, VBA is your new BFF.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella once deemed Excel the company's most important consumer product, telling a 2016 Aspen Ideas Festival audience that it's "just impossible" for him to imagine a world without the spreadsheet software program.

Want to know what all the hype's about? Take advantage of everything Excel has to offer with the Microsoft VBA Bundle, a comprehensive run-down of the Excel programming language Visual Basic for Applications—a.k.a. your new secret weapon.

VBA allows you to automate tasks in Excel by writing recordings of actions ("macros"), kickstarting your data-handling abilities and, in turn, your productivity. The bundle's first course covers all the basics of VBA, including variables, subroutines, and functions, as well as the PivotTable object and its uses.

The second course, Advanced VBA, expands upon its predecessor with hours of content covering the implementation of Excel events, special classes of objects, cross-functional flowcharts, modification of the Excel user interface, and more. Both courses are accredited by CPDUK, making them excellent add-ons to your résumé.

