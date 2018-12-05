Be More Efficient: A Can't-Miss Deal for Learning 'Six Sigma' and 'Lean'

Get certified in these highly regarded schools of thought for less than $80.

December 5, 2018 3 min read

In 1999, nearly a century after its founding, Henry Ford's car company was in the midst of a personal crisis. A number of quality issues had caused customer satisfaction levels to plummet, and Ford Motor Company's prestige—as well as its overall global ranking—had dwindled as its competitors refocused their own efforts on superior craftsmanship.

Such a predicament has the potential to tank an entire brand, but not in Ford's case: In less than two years, it was back on its feet with $300 million added to its bottom line and a two-point increase in customer satisfaction.

How did Ford manage to turn itself around, and so quickly? Two words: Six Sigma.

Six Sigma is a collection of management techniques with the specific goal of reducing waste. It's typically divided into five phases—Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control—and often used in conjunction with another approach known as the Lean method, which emphasizes streamlining and efficiency.

Ford had been using the Lean method for decades. In fact, its early assembly lines are often credited as the birthplace of the philosophy; Ford and Lean are essentially synonymous. And when the motor company made a point to restructure itself with the addition of Six Sigma methodology, it was able to thrive in the 21st-century market.

Ford is a case study in just how the Lean and Six Sigma techniques can be used to continuously improve a company's operations. And it's not the only company pursuing said processes when it comes to project management: Amazon, 3M, Motorola, Boeing, and other industry leaders have all found success with these schools of thought.

With all of this in mind, it should come as no surprise that an accredited, globally recognized certification in Lean and Six Sigma looks mighty fine on one's résumé.

Over the course of 37 hours of online lessons, you'll learn about 106 real-world examples of Lean and Six Sigma usage across various industries that explore how and why these methods are so effective. As an added bonus, the bundle also includes two glossaries of industry terms and acronyms, as well as coursework on another school of thought known as Minitab, which is used to improve the function and output of statistics-based projects.

The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Courses & Certifications bundle is normally valued at $2,299, but for a limited time, you can visit the Entrepreneur Store to get 720 days of access to this valuable training for just $79—a savings of 96 percent.