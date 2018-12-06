Social Media

How to Become a Social Media Marketing Pro for Less Than $20

Do you have what it takes to organize the next viral campaign?
How to Become a Social Media Marketing Pro for Less Than $20
A presence on social media can do wonders for a company's brand. For the best example, look no further than Wendy's Twitter account: After pivoting to a sassier, oft-"savage" brand voice on the platform and making user responsiveness a priority last year, the company increased its Twitter following by 300,000 users in just six months. 

Not every company can (or should) start roasting potential customers or drop literal beef mixtapes about competitors. That's where social media marketing professionals come in: They determine the best methods of interacting with an audience based on the company's unique brand in the hopes of increasing its following and revenue.

Stand out among other applicants in the fast-growing field of social media marketing by enrolling in the Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Certification Course. This training leaves no stone unturned, so to speak, with lessons on marketing psychology to optimize campaigns across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr, LinkedIn, and beyond.

Through videos, quizzes, and other learning resources across 38 hours of content, you'll learn how to increase an account's reach and attract more clients, with the end goal of selling more products. Stuck on a lesson or curious about your progress? Not a problem: You'll get feedback from experienced instructors whenever you need it. Once you complete all 12 training modules, you'll receive a résumé-boosting certification from the Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute.

For a limited time, this essential training is on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for only $19.99.

