Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban Said Running for President Would be the 'Definition of Bad Parenting' But He Might Go for It Anyway

Cuban, an unabashed critic of President Donald Trump, has teased a 2020 run in the past.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mark Cuban Said Running for President Would be the 'Definition of Bad Parenting' But He Might Go for It Anyway
Image credit: Jin S. Lee via BI
Mark Cuban
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The billionaire Mark Cuban on Monday said it would be "bad parenting" to run for president in 2020, but he suggested he might go for it regardless.

At Business Insider's annual IGNITION conference on tech and media, Global Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson asked Cuban whether he'd made a decision on running after months of speculation.

"The definition of bad parenting is running for president," Cuban said, noting he has three children. But then he added, "So, we'll see."

Cuban, an unabashed critic of President Donald Trump, has teased a 2020 run in the past, and polls have shown he could give Trump a run for his money.

Related: Mark Cuban Shares the Best Advice He Ever Got

In November 2017, Cuban said he would run as an independent if he were to go head-to-head with Trump.

At The New York Times' DealBook Conference, Cuban said he would run as a Republican before running as a Democrat. But he also said he thought there was "incremental value for setting up an independent candidacy," adding: "The benefit of being an independent is you go right to the golden-ticket time -- if I get enough support in the polls, then I get to participate in the debates."

Cuban at the time said he would "absolutely not" consider running as a Democrat.

The businessman reportedly has a net worth of $3.9 billion, which puts him ahead of Trump. Forbes estimates that the president, who often boasts about his wealth and business experience, has a net worth of about $3.1 billion.

Cuban, much like Trump, has a lot of experience in the spotlight outside politics. The billionaire owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and is a regular presence on ABC's Shark Tank.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Cuban

Cuban to Trump: The U.S. Needs to Invest in Robotics to 'Win'

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban: I'd 'Rather Lose Every Penny' Than Have Trump as President

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban Reveals What It Was Like Playing the U.S. President in 'Sharknado 3'