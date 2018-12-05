Mark Cuban Said Running for President Would be the 'Definition of Bad Parenting' But He Might Go for It Anyway

Cuban, an unabashed critic of President Donald Trump, has teased a 2020 run in the past.

The billionaire Mark Cuban on Monday said it would be "bad parenting" to run for president in 2020, but he suggested he might go for it regardless.

At Business Insider's annual IGNITION conference on tech and media, Global Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson asked Cuban whether he'd made a decision on running after months of speculation.

"The definition of bad parenting is running for president," Cuban said, noting he has three children. But then he added, "So, we'll see."

Cuban, an unabashed critic of President Donald Trump, has teased a 2020 run in the past, and polls have shown he could give Trump a run for his money.

In November 2017, Cuban said he would run as an independent if he were to go head-to-head with Trump.

At The New York Times' DealBook Conference, Cuban said he would run as a Republican before running as a Democrat. But he also said he thought there was "incremental value for setting up an independent candidacy," adding: "The benefit of being an independent is you go right to the golden-ticket time -- if I get enough support in the polls, then I get to participate in the debates."

Cuban at the time said he would "absolutely not" consider running as a Democrat.

The businessman reportedly has a net worth of $3.9 billion, which puts him ahead of Trump. Forbes estimates that the president, who often boasts about his wealth and business experience, has a net worth of about $3.1 billion.

Cuban, much like Trump, has a lot of experience in the spotlight outside politics. The billionaire owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and is a regular presence on ABC's Shark Tank.