Launch a Lucrative Career in Copywriting for Less Than $20

December 11, 2018 2 min read

In 2008, a Nielson Norman Group study found that during the average person's visit to any given web page, they only have time to read 28 percent of its content. Given the extent to which the internet has grown over the past decade, in terms of the quantity of both information and digital distractions, you'd have good reason to believe that today's numbers are even measlier.

For businesses, that means every single word on their website matters—and that's where skilled copywriters come in. As the professionals responsible for crafting compelling promotional text for marketing campaigns, they can quite literally be the ticket to a site's success. (Or its downfall, if their copy lacks interest and value to potential customers.)

A knack for telling stories and an interest in joining a growing field are two of the three things necessitated of aspiring copywriters. The other is training in the form of the Copywriting Mastery Bundle, a valuable four-part education that includes the following courses:

Copywriting Masterclass: Writing that Sells

You may have a natural knack for writing, but can your words actually sell anything? Learn how to craft lucrative copy that doubles your conversion rate, sales, and click-through rate through this 63-lecture class on copywriting best practices.

Copywriting: How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter

Featuring a 100-page guide designed by professionals, this 37-hour course covers 54 different elements of copywriting that can be used to promote and sell virtually anything.

Basic Creative Writing Skills for Beginners

Solid storytelling abilities are the key to good copywriting, and in this 75-lesson class, you'll study the plot, character, and place devices inherent to beautifully told novels that can be applied to your promotional work.

How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business

Discover how to make it as a freelance copywriter in this three-hour class on finding clients, setting rates, and other aspects related to the business side of writing for a living.

