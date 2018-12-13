Workplace Diversity

These Were the Best Companies for Women and Diversity in 2018

Careers site Comparably released its annual list of top places to work.
Image credit: Compassionate Eye Foundation | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

What are you doing to make your workforce as inclusive as possible?

From November 2017 to November 2018, careers site Comparably pulled together 10 million rankings across 50,000 companies to create its annual list of the top companies for women and diversity.

Those that made the final cut were the companies that were rated highly by the company’s female and underrepresented employees, on areas like workplace culture, work environment, compensation and leadership.

Out of the top 50 best large companies for women (those with more than 500 employees), six of them -- Accenture, Anthem Inc, Deloitte, Sunrun, Ulta Beauty and Vertafore -- were led by female CEOs. For the top 25 small/midsize companies (with fewer than 500 workers) only two, Bumble and Climb Credit, had a woman CEO.

For the top 50 best large companies for diversity, 10 -- Adobe, Edifecs, Globant, Google, Indeed.com. Kaiser Permante, Merck, Nevro, Toyota and Workday -- are led by minority CEOs. Of the top 25 best small/midsize companies, nearly half -- Axtria, BQE Software, Clorder, Diverse Lynx, Drift, Infrrd, Jammber, KRT Marketing, Lurn, Phenom People, Pramata, SendGrid, TripActions and Ximble -- are led by minority CEOs.

For more from Comparably, check out the infographics below.

 

