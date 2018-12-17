Google

Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York

Google says the expansion will enable it to add 7,000 employees in New York, in what it is calling its "Global Business Organization."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York
Image credit: Cookfox Architects via BI
Google is plotting a major expansion in New York City.
Contributing Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Google will build a new campus in New York City, the tech giant announced in a blog post on Monday.

Google plans to spend $1 billion to create a 1.7-million-square-foot campus in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, it said in the post by Google's chief financial officer, Ruth Porat. The new campus will be called "Google Hudson Square."

Related: What's Happening on The Entrepreneur Index Right Now

Google said it locked down three properties as part of the expansion:

  • 550 Washington St.
  • 315 Hudson St.
  • 345 Hudson St.

Google said it planned to start moving into the Hudson Street buildings in 2020 and the Washington Street building, called the St. John's Terminal, in 2022. Google Hudson Square will be the head of Google's "Global Business Organization," the company said.

All the locations announced on Monday are within walking distance of each other.

Image credit: Google Maps

Google, which already has a massive office with 7,000 employees at 111 8th Ave., said the expansion would allow it to support at least another 7,000 employees in the city. Google has also paid $2.4 billion to purchase the Chelsea Market, across the street.

The announcement caps off a busy quarter in tech expansion.

Related: Apple Threw Shade on Amazon With the Stealthy Selection of Its Very Own HQ2

Last month, Amazon announced that it would move as many as 50,000 employees into new office complexes in Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia, while Apple said it would expand its footprint in Austin, Texas.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine

Google

Google Search Turns 20 Today. Check Out the New Easter Eggs and Homepage Doodle.