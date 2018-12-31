Warren Buffett Has The Most Expensive Stock of 2018. Here Are the Top Finance Stories of the Year.
Hi, I’m Nina Zipkin and here are three of the biggest finance stories of 2018.
In acquisition news, Keurig Green Mountain bought of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group for $26.6 billion in January, and T-Mobile purchased Sprint for $58.7 billion in March.
Eventbrite, Docusign, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dropbox and Spotify were among the more than 170 companies that went public this year, with Spotify having the highest offer at $9.2 billion.
On Wall Street, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was the most expensive stock of the year, trading at a lofty $315,000.00 a share as of the beginning of December 2018.