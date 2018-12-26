Become Your Office's Excel Master with These $40 Bootcamp Courses

Knowing how to use the spreadsheet program is crucial in today's job market.

Microsoft Excel's status as a vital business tool—and consequently, a crucial job skill—cannot be understated. According to a recent analysis of more than 27 million online job ads, 82 percent of middle-skill jobs, or roles that require less than a bachelor's degree, necessitate fluency in Excel and other digital skills.

Not too shabby for a spreadsheet program that's about to turn 32.

What's more, these so-called "digitally intensive middle-skill jobs"—roles in finance, sales, and health care, to name a few—pay 17 percent higher wages than their non-digital counterparts and offer greater opportunity for growth, even with the development of automation.

"Digital skills provide a level of 'future-proofing' for job seekers, as the skills are critical to jobs at lower risk of future automation," reads the report, which was compiled by Burning Glass Technologies and Capital One. "Generally speaking, digital skills enhance analysis and creativity, skills that are less likely to be supplanted by machines.

"Additionally, digital skills allow workers to advance proactively through their careers," it continues. "By learning high-demand digital skills, employees can advance through their careers with skill sets to increase their attractiveness to the market."

