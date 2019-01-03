Public Speaking

Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking for Less Than $20

Learn how to engage audiences of all sizes with tips from a bestselling author and veteran actress.
Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking for Less Than $20
If only spiders, snakes, and closet-dwelling boogeymen were still the only things you feared. Now that you're all grown up, you know that there's something even scarier out there: public speaking engagements. 

According to neuropsychologist and author Dr. Theo Tsaousides, glossophobia — the fancy name for the fear of public speaking — affects 25 percent of us, making it among the most common fears. In a 2017 article for Psychology Today, he detailed the debilitating effects it can have on a person, even in mild cases: "Fear of public speaking can prevent you from taking risks to share your ideas, to speak about your work, and to present your solutions to problems that affect many people — and as a result, it can affect how much you grow personally and professionally, and how much impact you can have," he wrote.

Whether your fear of public speaking is rooted in a lack of speaking experience, situations that involve the introduction of new ideas, or unfamiliar audiences, the good news is that your fear can, in fact, be conquered. In many cases, it's as simple as enrolling in the Heroic Public Speaking class from Creative Live.

Led by New York Times bestselling business author Michael Port and veteran actress Amy Port, the course is comprised of 23 lectures and 10.5 hours of content that revolve around the notion of treating a speech as if it's a performance. This unique approach helps you effectively structure a presentation with the incorporation of compelling tools and speech-writing devices like humor and cliffhangers. In turn, it allows you to better manage nerves as you use your words and presence to engage and persuade audiences, no matter their size. 

Don't wait until your next presentation is assigned to tackle your fear of public speaking, as the Heroic Public Speaking course (a $49 value) is currently on sale in the Entrepreneur Store. For the next few days, our readers can enroll for only $19 — a savings of 61 percent.

