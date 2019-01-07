Reading

Here's How to Read 300 Books This Year

Learn the secrets of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and others to read almost a complete book every day.
Image credit: Chris Benson
2 min read
Whether you still haven't decided on a New Year's resolution — the clock's ticking! — or have decided to swap your fitness resolution for something more realistic, look no further than your local library for inspiration. People who read often reap benefits like improved brain function, better sleep, reduced stress, and increased creativity.

No wonder it's the preferred hobby of Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban, and Bill Gates — reading does a mind good. 

As 2019 marches on, crush your reading list with the help of the Insider School's game-changing education, Become A Speed Reading Machine: Read 300 Books This Year. Having pledged to teach you the things you've never learned in school, instructor Brandon Hakim will reveal how traditional reading methods have prevented you from reaching your speed-reading potential, and show you how to shift your approach to achieve success and better comprehend the things you read.

All 67 lectures are accessible 24/7 so you can study Hakim's valuable tips and tricks on your time. And whether you aspire to hit that 300-book-a-year goal or just want to maximize your potential for learning and creativity, you'll be a more ambitious and efficient reader after you've wrapped up all three-plus hours of content.

Visit the Entrepreneur Store today, where you'll find this essential education on sale for just $25 — 87 percent off its origianl price of $195. Act quickly, though, as this deal won't hang around for long.

Learn to Speed Read and Retain More Information

Summer Reading 101: The Power You Didn't Know That Fiction Can Have on Your Business

Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017