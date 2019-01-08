Master the Art of Copywriting for Less Than $11

Discover what it takes to craft copy that sells over the course of this seven-hour training.

January 8, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Need more subscribers? Some clicks? Maybe even a few sales? You'll find your solution in the form of copywriting.

Copywriting is defined as the act of writing text (i.e., copy) for use in marketing materials such as blogs, brochures, newsletters, and social media content. In simpler terms, it's writing words that sell something, whether it be a brand, a product, a service, an idea, and/or a message. Good copywriting—say, Nike's "Just Do It" slogan or Maybelline's "Maybe she's born with it" shtick—takes that one step further by building brand recognition and leaving consumers with a favorable impression of said brand.

Unsurprisingly, the value of a skilled copywriter has increased as the world has gone digital. Today's copywriters have to deftly interweave the right keywords and other SEO elements into content as naturally as possible to please both human audiences and computer algorithms. It really is an art form, but one worth the effort to master — especially if you're armed with an education from Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells In 2019.

Taught by marketing guru and entrepreneur Evan Kimbrell, Modern Copywriting is a seven-hour online course that will show you how to craft thoughtful, compelling copy for a variety of purposes. It begins with a handful of lessons on copywriting basics to help you better understand your competition, audience, and product, then expands upon that knowledge with lessons on persuasion tactics, targeting messages, headline-writing, and more. Perfect for writers of all skill levels, its 60-plus lectures even include copywriting tips and formulas that can virtually beat the dreaded writer's block — and all for just a few bucks.

A $199 value, this essential learning is on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for $10.99, but only for the next few days.