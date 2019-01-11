Google

Google Sued for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A shareholder said Alphabet's board of directions were directly involved.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Sued for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Image credit: serg3d | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

A shareholder for Google's parent company Alphabet has sued the tech giant, accusing it of covering up sexual harassment claims against some of its top executives. The lawsuit filed by shareholder James Martin said Alphabet's board of directors, including Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt, were directly involved in the coverup. Martin supported his lawsuit with minutes from Alphabet board meetings in 2014 and 2016 concerning Andy Rubin and Amit Singhal, respectively. Both former Google executives left the company after sexual harassment complaints -- Rubin, in particular, received a $90 million exit package even though an internal investigation found the claims against him credible.

According to Reuters, Martin's lawyers plan to put a focus on how the board's coverup cost the company hundreds of millions in damages. In addition to the massive exit packages the two former executives received, thousands of employees worldwide walked out in November as a protest after the payouts were revealed.

The lawsuit is asking Rubin and other high-ranking execs to return their exit packages. It's also asking Alphabet to allow non-management shareholders to nominate at least three board members and to change its stock structure, which currently gives Page and Brin a supermajority voting share. In addition, it wants to end non-disclosure agreements and mandatory arbitrations that prevent sexual harassment claims from going public.

The last part may not be necessary, since Google chief Sundar Pichai announced the end of forced arbitrations after the November walkout. Pichai also promised to publish a publicly-disclosed sexual harassment transparency report and to provide a safe process for reporting sexual misconduct anonymously going forward.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York

Google

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Jobs at Google

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine