Get Total Control of Your Finances with This Top-Rated Budgeting App

January 18, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Aside from sex, religion, and politics, few topics can turn a conversation into awkward silence as expeditiously as finances. It's among our biggest collective stressors, with nearly two-thirds of respondents naming money as their main source of anxiety in the American Psychological Association's latest "Stress in America" survey.

Similarly, a recent study from MetLife found that 49 percent of Americans are "concerned, anxious or fearful about their current financial wellbeing." Houston, we have a money problem.

Fortunately, keeping one's money anxieties in check is as simple as pulling out your smartphone and downloading the Truebill Subscription & Budget Manager app. Boasting a 4.7-star rating on the App Store, Truebill is an innovative personal finance control center that serves as your one-stop shop for smart and convenient money management. No matter how you want to optimize your spending, Truebill's got options for you.

Once you connect your accounts to Truebill — all of which are protected with bank-level security via 256-bit SSL encryption and read-only access — you'll be able to view your cash, credit, and investment balances all in one place for a comprehensive picture of your current money matters. From there, you can begin customizing your financial life: Maybe you'll have Truebill set aside funds for your savings goals, or pull up a report that categorizes your recent expenses. Maybe you'll cancel a few subscriptions you didn't know (or forgot) you were paying for after scrolling through its dashboard of all your active memberships. Or maybe you'll opt to have Truebill's team negotiate lower rates on your monthly cellphone or cable bills. Whatever your budgeting goals, Truebill can help you achieve them.

