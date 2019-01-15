41 Percent of Gen Z-ers Plan to Become Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Here's a look at Gen Z's goals surrounding money, work and legacy.

January 15, 2019 1 min read

Members of Gen Z seem to have lofty goals: Almost one in four plan to personally bankroll their college tuition. About 41 percent plan to become entrepreneurs. And almost half believe they'll invent something that changes the world.

That's according to research collected from a host of sources by OnlineSchoolsCenter.com. Where millennials turned to side gigs to make money, Gen Z is more concerned with working for themselves, according to the online learning website's infographic. That's in keeping with global entrepreneurship trends, according to the 2017-2018 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, which notes that 74 percent of entrepreneurs around the world have started businesses in pursuit of an opportunity rather than out of necessity.