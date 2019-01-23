A Candid Conversation With Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci: Working for Trump, Founding a $12 Billion Company and More

On this episode of the How Success Happens podcast, the former White House Communications Director candidly discusses his wild 11 days on the national stage and how they impacted his business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci became known on the national stage for his 11-day stint as the White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, but his dalliance in politics overshadowed the Harvard graduate‘s success in the business world. The Manhattan-based investment company he founded in 2005, SkyBridge Capital, is currently valued at over $12 billion. In this episode, the Long Island native -- and new cast member of Celebrity Big Brother -- discusses his brief tenure with President Trump, and how his failures both in and out of the White House helped fuel his success.

