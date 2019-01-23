This $10 Course Can Help Your Business Go From Idea to Acquisition

Karl House and Ben Lee will guide you through the process of starting a lucrative business.

January 23, 2019

Depending on who you ask, the average startup has a 50 percent to 90 percent chance of failing in the long run. You don't have to be a Hunger Games tribute to know that those odds aren't exactly in your favor.

But as SEO expert Jayson DeMers wrote for Entrepreneur, "what’s important here isn’t the sheer number of businesses that fail; it’s the information we can glean on why they failed, and how those failures can be prevented." In other words, those doomed startups' losses are your prospect's gain.

For instance, we now know that a startup is more likely to succeed if its founders have good mentors. And guess what? Nowadays, you don't have to sit through a pretentious networking event or LinkedIn-stalk a CEO to find someone who'll share with you their seasoned advice — you can just sign up for the expert-taught course, "From Napkin Sketch to Multi-Million Dollar Exit: How to Launch, Grow and Sell a Startup."

This two-hour class is instructed by Karl House and Ben Lee, two startup founders who were able to turn their ideas into successful businesses. House was the founder and CEO of an automated ad platform for influencers called FanBread (it's since been acquired), and currently serves as the CRO of the native commerce startup StackCommerce. Lee, for his part, was the founder and CEO of AttackSheets, a popular bar exam supplement for law students; he's currently running Rootstrap, an award-winning app development studio, which he also founded himself.

Across more than a dozen different video lectures, House and Lee will reveal how they were able to establish startups that resulted in multi-million dollar acquisitions. You'll learn how they came up with their ideas, raised money, branded themselves, created prototypes, and hired competent teams to build up their businesses. They'll also go over a little thing called the accelerator experience, show you how to raise your capital, dish tips on creating a fundraising deck, and (eventually) explain how it's possible to exit with a huge profit. Nowhere else will you find such a comprehensive education, and for such a great value.

