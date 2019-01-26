Take the Stress Out of Invoicing with This Cloud-Based Software

Hiveage Invoicing can save the average small business dozens of hours per month.

January 26, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No one tells you what a pain invoicing can be when you're in school. Nope, you're left to discover that gem of corporate life once you're already knee-deep in your career. Welcome to adulthood; hope you like paperwork and losing sleep over crunched numbers.

Sure, managing invoices is an evil, but it's a necessary one — you've got to get paid for your work, after all. That's why we recommend signing up for a subscription to Hiveage Invoicing, a service that takes the hassle out of sending and receiving bills, saving the average small business up to 80 hours per month.

Trusted by 60,000 small businesses and freelancers from 152 countries, the Hiveage online invoicing software is unique in that it's cloud-based, meaning you don't have to install or download anything in order to start using it. So long as you have a web-enabled device at hand, whether it be a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or a desktop computer, you're set to start preparing quotes for your clients and accepting online payments from more than a dozen online payment gateways.

Each Hiveage invoice can be customized with your personalized branding — no design experience required — and has the option of being set up as a recurring bill or subscription. You've also got options to track your time, mileage, and expenses so that you're properly compensated for your work — no accounting experience required. Once you've shipped off your invoice(s), you can keep tabs on your finances using Hiveage's dashboard, which includes updated reports on your receivables and payouts, an option to send payment reminders, and a data exporting tool.

Overseeing multiple teams and departments? You'll *definitely* want to sign up for Hiveage; it lets you track of all the irons in your fire with a single login, saving you time and sanity. As far as invoicing software goes, it's unparalleled in terms of its convenience, features, and affordability.

A lifetime basic subscription to Hiveage Invoicing normally costs $1,740, but for a limited time, Entrepreneur Magazine readers can sign up for just $49.99 — a savings of 97 percent.