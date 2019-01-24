This Suggestive Super Bowl Commercial Takes 'Food Porn' to a New Level

With its first-ever ad for the Super Bowl, frozen food company Devour follows a man addicted to 'frozen food porn' and his frustrated wife.

January 24, 2019 2 min read

"My boyfriend is addicted to frozen food porn."

That's the opening line of Devour's first-ever Super Bowl commercial -- or, at least, the 60-second uncensored version. The comedic ad follows a couple's strained relationship in the face of one man's "food porn" addiction, which leads to trust issues, problems in the bedroom and even his girlfriend's discovery of his "hidden stash" of sticky food magazines and used napkins.

Devour, a Kraft Heinz brand launched in 2016, has tested limits in its marketing campaigns from the very start, with a "Food You Want to Fork" tagline and a commercial featuring a boss finding his employee "spanking" his office lunch with a fork.

The company's new ad proved too racy to air in its entirety during the Super Bowl, but Devour has reportedly worked with CBS to agree on a tamer 30-second version. It also launched an accompanying food-porn hotline in the name of satire. Upon dialing 1-83-FOODPORN, you'll hear a sultry woman's voice whisper, "Hey, Saucy ... Are you ready for some oral pleasure?" Pressing different numbers will bring you you to dirty-sounding descriptions of the company's different products, such as Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese.

The uncensored version ends with a dejected warning from the man's girlfriend: "This addiction can happen to anyone. It's hard to resist." Devour follows that up with its new tagline: "Never just eat, Devour."