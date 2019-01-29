My First Moves

How This Founder Built a $90 Million Skincare Business With No Beauty-Industry Experience

To create Rodial, Maria Hatzistefanis threw herself into a crash course on beauty manufacturing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Founder Built a $90 Million Skincare Business With No Beauty-Industry Experience
Image credit: Courtesy of Rodial
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Editor
5 min read

In the Women Entrepreneur series My First Moves, we talk to founders about that pivotal moment when they decided to turn their business idea into a reality -- and the first steps they took to make it happen.

In 1999, Maria Hatzistefanis didn’t know anything about starting a business -- and she definitely didn’t know anything about creating beauty products. What she did know, however, was that she had a very good idea: skincare products that addressed specific consumer concerns, from dark circles to large pores. So she spent more than a year researching and acquainting herself with the space before bootstrapping and launching Rodial. Over the past two decades, the London-based company has grown into a $90 million operation, with products sold across 35 countries. Here are the guidelines she used to get her start.

1. Make contact.

As both a passionate consumer and former beauty writer, Hatzistefanis was able to spot a gap in the market. “I wanted to build a skincare range that offered targeted treatment for various skin concerns, like, say, hyper-pigmentation,” she told Entrepreneur. But, she said, she had no idea where to start.

To learn what she needed, she attended beauty-industry trade shows to educate herself on the industry and get to know the labs, designers and packaging companies she’d eventually partner with to make her company a reality. “I went to probably five or six shows across Europe in a matter of months,” Hatzistefanis said. “I got business cards, set up meetings and made my initial contact.”

2. Find your first partner.

Following her trade-show research, Hatzistefanis met with multiple London-based labs in search of a partner who could help interpret her vision and create actual product. “I knew what I wanted the end result to be, but I don’t have a chemistry background,” she said. “I couldn’t put a formula together to save my life!”

Some labs were too large to take on her startup's work, and others tried to convince her to simply brand pre-existing formulas. Hatzistefanis wasn't on board with that: “It was important that we create our own,” she said. “So it took a lot of labs out of the running.” Finally, she found a local production facility that understood her mission, and she spent a year finalizing her formulations.

RELATED: 'Fast' Furniture? This Founder Spent Years Forming Her Business Idea -- and Launched When the Timing Was Right

3. Adapt.

Hatzistefanis started work on Rodial’s branding as soon as her product lineup was firmed up. “I started doing all of this work in parallel,” she said. “While our product testing was happening, I was looking for packaging, though most companies had huge minimum-order quantities -- between 5,000 and 10,000 -- and I was only doing 500-item runs.”

She ultimately had to compromise, using off-the-shelf packaging and customizing label designs. But, determined to move forward, she decided that every time she produced a new run of her product, she would tweak and update the packaging to stay close to her original vision.

4. Start selling -- any way you can.

Back in 1999, launching a brand online wasn’t an option; retail was the only choice. “I sent emails to all the stores here in London, explaining the products,” Hatzistefanis said. “I didn’t get a lot of responses, or I would get a response that just said they didn’t have space for us.”

She persisted, however, and within her first year, a small store in London designated a tiny amount of space for Rodial -- but it came with strings. “They gave me six months to sell all of our product, and if we didn’t, I had to take it back from them and issue the store a refund,” she said. “So we had to sell it.”

As a solo founder with no staff, Hatzistefanis assumed all of the sales pressure. “I’d run the business during the week and spend all day Saturday and Sunday on the floor, selling product, and pretending that I was a hired salesperson.”

RELATED: How Getting Laid Off Empowered This Entrepreneur to Start Her Own Award-Winning Marketing Agency

5. Make your first hire.

Hatzistefanis formed a vital friendship -- and partnership -- on that sales floor. “A woman from Molton Brown [an upmarket personal care company] and I became quite friendly, and she started talking to me about ways to take my business to the next level and drive sales,” she said. “I wasn’t a particularly good salesperson, so I brought her in as my sales manager, even though I could barely afford it.

"But it was the best decision. Having people to drive sales and bring in money is the most important thing.”

More From Women Entrepreneur

How This Founder Built a $90 Million Skincare Business With No Beauty-Industry Experience
My First Moves

How This Founder Built a $90 Million Skincare Business With No Beauty-Industry Experience

To create Rodial, Maria Hatzistefanis threw herself into a crash course on beauty manufacturing.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
Shelley Zalis Makes Sure That 'Women's Work' Gets the Respect It Deserves
Builders Series

Shelley Zalis Makes Sure That 'Women's Work' Gets the Respect It Deserves

Zalis, a trail-blazer in advertising research, is the CEO of The Female Quotient.
Kathleen Griffith | 8 min read
Women Are Influencing the Cannabis Industry Both as Entrepreneurs and Consumers

Women Are Influencing the Cannabis Industry Both as Entrepreneurs and Consumers

Cannabis is increasingly popular with women as both a career and a consumer product.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
'Fast' Furniture? This Founder Spent Years Forming Her Business Idea -- and Launched When the Timing Was Right
My First Moves

'Fast' Furniture? This Founder Spent Years Forming Her Business Idea -- and Launched When the Timing Was Right

To create her on-demand furniture company, The Inside, Christiane Lemieux fused cutting-edge technology with the famously slow-moving interiors industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

My First Moves

'Fast' Furniture? This Founder Spent Years Forming Her Business Idea -- and Launched When the Timing Was Right

My First Moves

How Getting Laid Off Empowered This Entrepreneur to Start Her Own Award-Winning Marketing Agency

My First Moves

The Fashion Industry Called Their Idea Crazy. Now, Their Handbag Design Is Iconic.