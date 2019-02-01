Download and Backup Any Online Content with This Cloud-Based Service

Get a lifetime of secure downloads and storage with Offcloud, on sale now.

February 1, 2019

The internet is forever, so they say. It's a line many of us were fed by our parents during the golden ages of MySpace and Facebook, usually in response to an embarrassing selfie or a cringe-worthy post about an ex that, in retrospect, should've never seen the light of day.

It isn't technically true, though. Sure, the data might hang around the web in an archive somewhere, but almost any content can be made publicly inaccessible by its owner with just a click or two. Just ask former Gothamist and DNAinfo reporters, some of whom briefly lost years of work when the late news site's founder shut it down unexpectedly in late 2017.

To make sure the same fate doesn't befall your precious content, look no further than Offcloud (30GB of monthly premium bandwidth and 50GB of cloud space) for secure downloads, storage, and backups. Offcloud is a cloud-based download manager that makes it easy to store and access digital content you find on blogs, BitTorrent, and even media sites like YouTube and Soundcloud. Essentially, just about anything you want to keep forever can be kept forever with a subscription to its services.

Let's say you find a Facebook post that you want to save somewhere for future reference. With Offcloud, you can download that post without worrying about speed and bandwidth limitations, and stay anonymous throughout the entire process. Once you've got the file, you can automatically transfer the data straight to FTP, cloud storage platforms like Dropbox, and other remote storage spaces for anytime access. (That's right — no need to go through the clunky process of migrating files from your desktop to the cloud.) You've also got the option of converting the page into a PDF document or HTML file for easy future reading.

