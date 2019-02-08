My Queue

Accounting

Need Accounting Help? Learn How to Use QuickBooks for Less Than $20.

The accounting software is an essential tool for small businesses everywhere.
Need Accounting Help? Learn How to Use QuickBooks for Less Than $20.
Image credit: Alpha Stock Images
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Boasting a market share of more than 80 percent among small businesses, Intuit QuickBooks reigns supreme in the world of financial management software. That popularity can be credited to its vast lineup of features for invoicing, bill payments, income tracking, inventory management, and more — basically, everything a business could ever need accounting-wise. And with all of these "smarter business tools" accessible on one clean, flexible interface, it should come as no surprise that QuickBooks was recently named the PC Mag Editors' Choice for online accounting software.

Maybe you're already one of the 5.6 million QuickBooks customers around the world. Or maybe your knowledge of the software is limited to its quirky video ads starring Danny DeVito. Regardless, it's worth mentioning that the latest version of QuickBooks can be tricky to use if you're not familiar with its functionality. Fortunately, that learning curve is no match for the QuickBooks 2019 Master Class, an essential primer on the software that just went on sale in the Entrepreneur Store.

Featuring seven hours of content available 24/7, this course aims to take the headache out of accounting by teaching you how to tailor QuickBooks 2019 to your individual needs. Included in its collection of more than 70 video tutorials are a broad set of lessons that'll help you make sense of your finances, from demonstrations on how to instantly create accurate bookkeeping documents (i.e, estimates, invoices, statements, and deposits) to tips on how to track customers, vendors, and employees.

Dreading tax season? Not to worry: QuickBooks even includes tools for tackling your tax return. By enrolling in the QuickBooks 2019 Master Class, you'll get help creating income/expense reports and track loans, credit cards, and sales tax, and more.

Upon completion of the course, you'll be able to easily customizable reports, summaries, and analyses using your business' QuickBooks data. (Plus, if you score at least 70 percent on the quiz included in its learning lineup, you'll receive a certificate of completion with which you can pad your résumé.) Who knew accounting could be so, well, tolerable?

A $150 value, Entrepreneur readers can sign up for lifetime access to the QuickBooks 2019 Master Class for just $19 — a savings of 87 percent.

