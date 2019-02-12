Learn Expert Strategies to Increase Your Client Network for Less Than $20

A loyal clientele doesn't normally come easy, but author Michael Port's system makes building one a cinch.

You can have the most brilliant business concept, a multi-talented team, an eye-catching logo, and a hip, collaborative workspace, but your company will go under unless you have one thing: clients.

"Well, duh," you might be thinking. "Aren't you always supposed to think of the customers first?"

Well, yes, but the process of acquiring an initial client base can trip up many a small-business owner (SBO). Amid the processes of developing products, concocting marketing plans, and implementing sales strategies, among other entrepreneurial duties, it's easy to forget that your initial clients don't just appear out of thin air; one must actively pursue first-time customers to whom products can be marketed and sold, and upon which a loyal clientele can be built. (A recent survey from the market research firm Statista revealed that attracting customers and finding new business is actually the second biggest challenge SBOs face, after hiring and retaining qualified staffers.)

Struggling to build your own client network? You'll want to enroll in "Book Yourself Solid & Get More Clients With Michael Port," a business workshop spanning almost 24 hours that'll teach you not just how to find clients, but increase referrals and maximize your profits.

Deemed an “uncommonly honest author” and a “marketing guru” by The Boston Globe and The Wall Street Journal, respectively, Port is a bestselling business author and former actor who appears regularly on MSNBC. His self-created Book Yourself Solid system, based on his book of the same name, features a four-part sales formula that you can use to find ideal clients, better understand their needs, and book more business. Whether you're a chiropractor, a freelance photographer, a CPA, or a full-time dog walker, you'll be able to apply this training to your gig to bring in more clients and money.

