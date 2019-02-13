My Queue

Public Speaking

Master the Art of Public Speaking for Less Than $20

Expert Bill Hoogterp will teach you how to 'own the room' across 31 different video lessons.
Master the Art of Public Speaking for Less Than $20
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you've ever been recruited to deliver a public speech, someone likely gave you a particular tip before you got behind the podium: Picture your audience in their underwear to make your stage fright disappear.

Did the person who shared that advice have good intentions? Yes. Is it bad (and somewhat icky) advice that only made you feel more uncomfortable onstage? Also yes.

When it comes to doling out public speaking advice, few of us can produce something that's actually constructive: "Look at your audience's foreheads, not eyes"? They'll definitely notice, and they'll assume you're insecure. "Begin your remarks with a joke"? Attempting to land a quip when you're already nervous sounds like a recipe for disaster.

For better tips and tricks on how to make your next presentation or pitch a painless, even enjoyable experience, look to a legitimate pro for help: Divided into 31 different HD video lessons that span more than 25 hours of learning, "Powerful Communication Owns the Room with Bill Hoogterp" contains advice that will actually turn you into a dynamic public speaker for less than $20.

First things first: CreativeLive instructor Hoogterp is a bona fide expert in the field of public speaking, having founded the consulting firm Own the Room, which trains top executives in leadership and public speaking. (He currently serves as its CEO.) Using different methodologies and technologies, his fun programs are designed to equip their participants with skills they can begin using immediately upon completion of their learning.

In his public speaking workshop, Hoogterp teaches enrollees how to find their authentic voices and communicate their greatest potentials. Upon signing up, you'll get lifetime access to all of his video lessons, which cover a broad range of topics, among them being memorable, reading an audience, the role of humor and audience involvement, and developing an impactful opening and conclusion. Once you're introduced to each skill, you'll get the chance to put them into practice in multiple different situations (elevator sales pitches, business presentations, etc.), and establish your own set of troubleshooting strategies so that every speech of yours is better than the last.

For the next few days, Entrepreneur readers can sign up for lifetime access to "Powerful Communication Owns the Room with Bill Hoogterp" for only $19.99 — a 79 percent discount on the original retail price of $99.

