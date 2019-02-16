Learn How to Practice Mindfulness at Work for Less Than $40

Make the ancient, stress-relieving discipline more accessible by signing up for MindFi.

February 16, 2019 2 min read

Maybe it's our collective response to the near-constant distractions of technology and social media; maybe its just another facet of the ongoing woo-woo wellness trend fueled by the likes of Goop and crystal-toting influencers. Whatever the reason, the ancient Buddhist discipline of mindfulness — that is, the practice of living fully in the "now" — has become a full-on cultural phenomenon as of late.

And employers are taking notice.

Within the modern workplace, companies' increasingly popular efforts to encourage mindfulness have been shown to boost employees' focus, empathy, and efficiency while reducing their stress levels. A variety of approaches can be taken on the corporate level in order to achieve these results: Some organizations only go as far as giving their employees time for a quick walk outside or implementing productivity tools that cut down on multitasking. Within hipper workspaces (i.e., Google, Nike, and Apple), you'll find designated wellness rooms in which employees can quietly meditate and reflect.

Whether your boss has already implemented such strategies, or you're a self-starter who just wants to feel a little less anxious about their gig — and who among us doesn't? — subscribing to a mindfulness app is an easy way to make the discipline more accessible. One such option is MindFi, which gives its subscribers access to curated mindfulness exercises that can be practiced anywhere.

On sale for a limited time in the Entrepreneur Store, MindFi was designed by top meditation teachers and neuroscientists as a way to reduce distractions and improve relationships in even the busiest of lives. It does so by suggesting four different mindfulness modes based on your local time of day, including 10-minute closed-eye meditation sessions that promote decompression; silent haptic breathing exercises designed for short breaks; quick meditation sessions that'll boost your mood after boring meetings; and a Pomodoro timer for increased productivity. Whichever exercise(s) you prefer, you'll be able to track your progress right on the MindFi app using its research-backed tools.

