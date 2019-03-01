My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

Leadership and Legacy Lessons From Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith

People who demand excellence don't get it nearly as often as people who inspire it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Leadership and Legacy Lessons From Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith
Image credit: John Medina | Getty Images
Guest Writer
President of Billion Dollar Legacy
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ask anyone working at Intuit and they will tell you that former Intuit CEO Brad Smith is the type of person you feel lucky to know and call a friend. After 11 years as CEO, Smith handed over the job to Executive V.P. Sasan Goodarzi on January 1 of this year.

Smith’s tenure at Intuit has been legendary. During his time as CEO, he helped transform Intuit from a product company to a platform company selling services in the cloud, taking its market cap to nearly $60 Billion. He did all this while creating a loving work environment and throughout the process, continuing to preserve who he is as a leader.

A recent article was written by Cassie Divine, VP of QuickBooks Online Platform Leader at Intuit talking about Smith as a leader who is kind, authentic, and a master storyteller. Smith knew how to inspire his team to excel as human beings and as part of Intuit. Ask any of his former team members and they will tell you, he led with great presence and love often ending company talks to employees with “I love you like brothers and sisters.”

Related: Look Before You Leap: 3 Steps to Leading Change

While a large part of business is about products and processes, it's the people who ultimately make good organizations great. Smith was a man of the people. He always believed it was about "we, not me” often quoting “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

I recently had the pleasure of talking with Smith. I asked him how he views his legacy at Intuit. While the idea of legacy can be difficult to encompass, as the late Jim Rohn said, “All good men and women must take responsibility to create legacies that will take the next generation to a level we could only imagine.”

Here is what Smith said about his own legacy.

“I have always struggled with that question, and primarily because I believe when you are interested in how the play was … don’t ask the actor how it went, ask the audience! Lol!”

“My summary response would be: “That I led through serving others” (the philosophy of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable).”

“To click down on that, I’ve always aspired to have an impact in a way that “leaves it better than I found it”. When it comes to people, I have aspired to measure success through “the Three E’s.”

Related: 3 Tips to Hit the Ground Running at Your New Job

Smith believes a leader should create the “Three E’s” in every interaction:

Energized: Leaving every interaction with a person or team’s heart beating faster, seeing the possibilities and believing in themselves.

Educated: Teaching them something they didn’t know before the interaction, and in turn, my having learned something from them that I didn’t know.

Empowered: Building their capability and confidence to move forward without my involvement.

He also talked about creating fun throughout his organization, something more CEOs are emphasizing with their teams.

“And during the journey we had fun. When it is all said and done, my hope is that those who were there can reflect and say…“Don’t let it be forgotten, that once there was a spot for one brief and shining moment, that was known as Camelot” (quoting from the musical Camelot).”

Smith leads through service to others, not just as employees but as human beings. Looking at the most human approach to solving problems. Smith’s leadership focused on coaching and loving versus judging and dictatorship. His leadership legacy will be remembered for someone who was fundamentally kind. Someone who was a great listener. Someone who cared deeply about his people.

Related: The 7 Things Great Listeners Do Differently

So what’s next for Smith? In an article for Fortune, he mentions only his new role as executive chairman, plus his board service at Nordstrom and SurveyMonkey and his passion for improving public education “in the overlooked zip codes” like the area he came from in West Virginia.

Smith is a shining example for all business leaders and entrepreneurs who want to lead their teams to greater impact. My hope in writing this article is that more entrepreneurs can hear of Brad Smith and study his wisdom so they can become better leaders and human beings. If you are still reading to this point, my mission has been accomplished.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Not Losing Isn't the Same as Winning

Leadership

12 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Sharpen Their Leadership Skills

Leadership

Heart-Based Leadership Makes People and Businesses Come Alive