My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Qualities

Become a More Effective Leader with Help From a Former Google Team Lead

'Coach Your Team to Success' provides tips on how to become an effective leader that inspires employees through constructive coaching.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Become a More Effective Leader with Help From a Former Google Team Lead
Image credit: Rawpixel
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Who was the best boss you ever had? It was likely an individual who inspired your team and taught by example. Exemplary leaders don’t just hand their followers fish; they teach them how to fish, and the same can be said about any effective manager, no matter what industry you’re in.

If you’re searching for ways to better lead your team, or wish to lead a team in the future, this $19.99 course by Cory Caprista can show you how.

Coach Your Team To Success was developed by Cory Caprista, who has lead teams at Google, YouTube, and Twitter. He’s since made it his mission to create effective leaders who know how to interact with and adjust their teaching methods based on the varied personality types you can expect on each team.

This course features 18 lectures that will give you an insight into Cory’s methodology. Rather than just supervising your team members, this course will teach you how to motivate them constructively so that they may develop the skills needed to handle challenges on their own. You’ll learn how to identify and expand on workers’ strengths as well as how to tackle their weaknesses. The best part is that the coaching skills you’ll learn to inspire your team members can be applied anywhere, whether you’re coaching a Little League baseball team, managing a retail chain, or leading a team of software developers.

A leader goes above and beyond giving advice and teaching the basics. To be a true leader, you must inspire your team members to become more productive and efficient employees.

Coach Your Team To Success can teach you how, and you can find it in the Entrepreneur Store for just $19.99, or 31 percent off.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Qualities

22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Leadership Qualities

Are You A Visionary, an Executor or a Processor? Why Your Company Needs All 3 to Succeed.

Leadership Qualities

As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive