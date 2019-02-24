Become a More Effective Leader with Help From a Former Google Team Lead

'Coach Your Team to Success' provides tips on how to become an effective leader that inspires employees through constructive coaching.

February 24, 2019 2 min read

Who was the best boss you ever had? It was likely an individual who inspired your team and taught by example. Exemplary leaders don’t just hand their followers fish; they teach them how to fish, and the same can be said about any effective manager, no matter what industry you’re in.

If you’re searching for ways to better lead your team, or wish to lead a team in the future, this $19.99 course by Cory Caprista can show you how.

Coach Your Team To Success was developed by Cory Caprista, who has lead teams at Google, YouTube, and Twitter. He’s since made it his mission to create effective leaders who know how to interact with and adjust their teaching methods based on the varied personality types you can expect on each team.

This course features 18 lectures that will give you an insight into Cory’s methodology. Rather than just supervising your team members, this course will teach you how to motivate them constructively so that they may develop the skills needed to handle challenges on their own. You’ll learn how to identify and expand on workers’ strengths as well as how to tackle their weaknesses. The best part is that the coaching skills you’ll learn to inspire your team members can be applied anywhere, whether you’re coaching a Little League baseball team, managing a retail chain, or leading a team of software developers.

A leader goes above and beyond giving advice and teaching the basics. To be a true leader, you must inspire your team members to become more productive and efficient employees.

