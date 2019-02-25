How to Build Your Own Career as a Freelancer

'Command the Fees You Deserve With Ilise Benun' is your guide to becoming a freelancer this year.

February 25, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s 2019 and the gig economy is still on the rise. A study by Intuit, developer of TurboTax and Quickbooks, predicted that by 2020, over 40 percent of American workers will be independent contractors. If you’ve considered ditching your 9 to 5 job in pursuit of creative freedom and autonomy, this online course, Command the Fees You Deserve with Ilise Benun is perfect for you.

Ilise Benun is an author, business coach, and national speaker. In addition, she’s an adjunct faculty member at Pratt Institute and Maryland Institute College of Art, host of the Get Better Clients Bootcamp and a Program Partner for HOW Design Live, the largest design conference in the U.S. Over the last 30 years, she’s built her career on helping freelancers become successful. She’s written seven guidebooks for creative entrepreneurs and runs the popular online freelance resource, The Marketing Mentor. A few key takeaways you’ll learn from her online course:

Discover fresh, creative ways to find clients and approach them

Create a pricing structure and draft client proposals

Learn helpful tips to keep clients happy from start to finish

Manage projects and keep them on track

Essentially, you’ll learn how to market, price, and book freelance work. It may sound simple, but the idea is to land clients who value your services, so you can stop taking whatever comes along. Freelancing is hard work, but with the right tools, guidance, and determination, it’s entirely possible to create a sustainable business.

Ilise Benun is an experienced professional and leading industry expert, which is why her course will typically cost you $99. However, for a limited time, you can purchase it for $19.99 -- that’s a solid 79 percent discount! With lifetime access to 75 lectures and 20 hours of content, this is the only guide you’ll need to start a successful freelance business.