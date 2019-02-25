My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gig Economy

How to Build Your Own Career as a Freelancer

'Command the Fees You Deserve With Ilise Benun' is your guide to becoming a freelancer this year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Build Your Own Career as a Freelancer
Image credit: Christin Hume
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s 2019 and the gig economy is still on the rise. A study by Intuit, developer of TurboTax and Quickbooks, predicted that by 2020, over 40 percent of American workers will be independent contractors. If you’ve considered ditching your 9 to 5 job in pursuit of creative freedom and autonomy, this online course, Command the Fees You Deserve with Ilise Benun is perfect for you.

Ilise Benun is an author, business coach, and national speaker. In addition, she’s an adjunct faculty member at Pratt Institute and Maryland Institute College of Art, host of the Get Better Clients Bootcamp and a Program Partner for HOW Design Live, the largest design conference in the U.S. Over the last 30 years, she’s built her career on helping freelancers become successful. She’s written seven guidebooks for creative entrepreneurs and runs the popular online freelance resource, The Marketing Mentor. A few key takeaways you’ll learn from her online course:

  • Discover fresh, creative ways to find clients and approach them
  • Create a pricing structure and draft client proposals
  • Learn helpful tips to keep clients happy from start to finish
  • Manage projects and keep them on track

Essentially, you’ll learn how to market, price, and book freelance work. It may sound simple, but the idea is to land clients who value your services, so you can stop taking whatever comes along. Freelancing is hard work, but with the right tools, guidance, and determination, it’s entirely possible to create a sustainable business.

Ilise Benun is an experienced professional and leading industry expert, which is why her course will typically cost you $99. However, for a limited time, you can purchase it for $19.99 -- that’s a solid 79 percent discount! With lifetime access to 75 lectures and 20 hours of content, this is the only guide you’ll need to start a successful freelance business.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gig Economy

The Top 10 Side Gigs for 2019 (Infographic)

Gig Economy

How the Gig Economy Helps Boost Diversity

Gig Economy

Declaration of Independents: Thinking Beyond the Gig Economy