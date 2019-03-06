My Queue

Gig Economy

How to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Career

This class will empower you to discover where your true talents lie and monetize those skills as a freelancer.
How to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Career
Image credit: Bruce Mars
It’s not uncommon for people to have a side hustle, a hobby or skill that brings in extra cash but doesn’t cover all the bills. What if it was possible to turn that side hustle into a sustainable career? Sure, you may have dreamed of quitting your 9 to 5 to pursue your true passion, but maybe you’re not convinced it’s truly possible. Freelancing 101: Turning Your Side Hustle Into Cash with Andrew Whelan, is exactly the ticket to get you started.

Andrew Whelan is an accomplished career coach and small business owner. He’s also performed at The Second City and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. What sets Andrew’s class apart is his results-oriented approach. His coaching has helped hundreds of graduates and freelancers achieve professional success, and this class is no different.

This class will empower you to discover where your true talents lie and monetize those skills as a freelancer. You'll be able to identify competitors, price your services, and develop networking skills to land that next deal. With lifetime access to 11 lectures and two hours of content, you can look forward to mastering the following:

  • Build a freelance plan of action to prepare for business
  • Develop & build your freelance network
  • Create a brand that stands out from the competition
  • Analyze your market value so you know your worth
  • Estimate your time commitment so you can set realistic expectations
  • Learn when it’s time to raise your rate
  • Negotiate value with a target number

If you’re ready to take your side hustle to the next level, you’ll be happy to know this class comes at an affordable price. It’s normally $29, but you can save 48 percent and snag it here for $14.99! No degree or previous experience necessary, just internet access and a desire to learn!

