How to Make Your Video Meetings More Productive

March 7, 2019 3 min read

As more of the workforce eschews traditional offices in favor of remote work, communication trends have shifted away from audio calls and toward video conferences for two key reasons.

The first one is obvious: Technologies have evolved to the point where video calls are clearer and more convenient than ever. But more importantly, video calls have recently been proven to better foster team-wide trust, engagement, and collaboration than their audio-only counterparts, and employers are taking note.

Notably, a 2016 survey conducted by the telecommunications provider West Corporation found that 73 percent of workers admitted to being “more attentive and engaged during a video conference call than audio-only calls”, vastly reducing the number of attendees multitasking and otherwise disengaging during meetings.

In order to reap all the perks of video conferencing, employers must consider services that offer the most flexibility, reliability and support. While many conferencing solutions charge premium rates for additional services like video conference quality, length and number of participants, RingCentral Meetings is a comprehensive, cloud-based web conferencing tool for businesses that boasts a stacked lineup of features for HD video conferencing, team-wide collaboration and screen-sharing — all for free on one single, streamlined platform.

With a RingCentral Meetings account, teams of up to 100 participants can hold an unlimited number of HD video conference calls on any smartphone, tablet, or computer. This impressive accessibility applies whether you’re at home, the office, an airport in Spain, a hotel in Maine, or a coffee shop in Ukraine — basically, anywhere you need to connect with one another.

If you’re hosting or participating in one of these meetings, you can share presentations, whiteboards, websites, and files with your team from local and cloud-based storage services such as Dropbox and Google Drive. You’re also given options to spotlight speakers, lock meetings, save chats, and record meetings for future reference and sharing. Your participants, meanwhile, can raise their hands, mute or unmute their mics, request remote control, and initiate text chats for more organized, collaborative discussions.

After you sign up for RingCentral Meetings be sure to take full advantage of all of its features, including screen sharing, which equips both the host and attendees with tools that make video conferencing more interactive, advanced annotation tools, team messaging, and more. It’ll feel like the whole team’s in one conference room, even if you are (hundreds or thousands of) miles apart.

