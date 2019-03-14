My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Businesses

This Startup Has Created a Plant-Based Chip That Almost Tastes Like Bacon

PigOut is made of mushrooms, and its creator worked at Beyond Meat and Just.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Startup Has Created a Plant-Based Chip That Almost Tastes Like Bacon
Image credit: Courtesy of Outstanding Foods
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

A startup has created a chip that tastes very much like bacon but is made from mushrooms, and it will soon be on the shelves of Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Kroger and other retailers.

Outstanding Foods -- founded by Dave Anderson, who helped develop products at Beyond Meat and Just, and Bill Glaser, a serial entrepreneur -- has secured distribution with UNFI for the product, PigOut. The company has raised more than $4 million and is backed by big names such as James Altucher, Cesar Millan, Jesse Itzler, Emily Deschanel and Alan Cumming.

"We're right at the convergence of two really strong trends -- plant-based foods and better-for-you snacks," Glaser said. "Our mission is to make it easy for anyone to eat plant-based foods, and we saw the flavor of bacon as being extremely popular. We wanted to own a category and come out with something that was really unique and innovative."

Related: Plant-Based Egg From Just to Soon Be Available Nationwide in Whole Foods

Image Credit: Courtesy of Outstanding Foods

PigOut is made from king oyster mushroom using a proprietary process to reduce fat, as mushrooms absorb liquids such as oil, Glaser said. The company is currently seeking a patent on the process, and Glaser said it plans to license it to other chip makers, since it also works with potatoes.

Outstanding Foods also plans to introduce other pork-like products, including plant-based bacon strips and pork rinds. It also wants to expand to other proteins, such as chicken and beef.

"We see PigOut not as as the entirety of our business, but a gateway to really establish our brand and then introduce other products after that," Glaser said.

The staff of Entrepreneur enjoyed a sample bag of PigOut provided by the company, with some saying it tasted like a better version of Bacos. We also were charmed by PigOut's cute pig mascot, who doesn't have a name yet. Glaser said the company plans to hold a contest and take suggestions from fans for a name.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Plant-Based Egg From Just to Soon Be Available Nationwide in Whole Foods

Food Businesses

Tuna Is the Next Food to Get the Plant-Based Alternative Treatment

Food Businesses

Subscription Box Startup SnackNation Built a Second Business Selling Insights to Food Companies