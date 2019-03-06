Plant-Based Egg From Just to Soon Be Available Nationwide in Whole Foods The convincing egg replacement is made out of mung beans.

By Stephen J. Bronner Edited by Dan Bova

Courtesy of Just

Just, the maker of plant-based mayonnaise, dressings and cookie dough, announced today that Just Egg, a convincing plant-based egg substitute made of mung beans, will be available nationwide in Whole Foods starting in April. It will also be sold in Sprouts starting the month.

The company, which was founded in 2011 by Joshua Tetrick and Josh Balk and has raised $220 million from investors to date, said that it's sold the equivalent of 4 million chicken eggs of its vegan product. It added that Just Egg is the top-selling refrigerated liquid egg in the natural channel in terms of sales dollars and units.

"Whole Foods is where our company started a few years ago and bringing Just Egg to their customers in every one of their locations will be a special moment for me," said Tetrick, CEO and co-founder of Just. "Passing the 5 million egg mark with Whole Foods and Sprouts this spring is something we're all going to be proud of."

Kate Geagan, a registered dietician and Just advisor, suggested in a press statement that Just Egg's placement in Whole Foods is a sign of plant-based foods' power.

"Much like the plant milks revolution of the past decade," she said, "this marks a significant leap forward in making the plant-based option feel as mainstream and easy as the original."
Stephen J. Bronner

Entrepreneur Staff

News Director

Stephen J. Bronner writes mostly about packaged foods. His weekly column is The Digest. He is very much on top of his email.

