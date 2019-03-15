Register for Entrepreneur Insider's Free Fireside Chat With Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Get inspired as the fitness guru discusses her journey starting, growing and franchising the 'ultimate' workout brand.

Join Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory, as she discusses her journey to starting the fitness franchise. She'll detail the overall workout, the struggles she had getting it off the ground, and the road to franchising. After, she'll field questions from the audience.

Key Takeaways:

Be inspired by Ellen's personal story about how she pushed through adversity to launch a successful business

business Discover some of the day-to-day tactics and routines she uses to balance her personal and professional life

Understand how a self-care routine can benefit your business

Ask her for advice on advancing your business, regardless of what stage you're in

About the Speaker:

Ellen is a highly trained physiologist with a lifelong passion for health and fitness. Her desire to be on the cutting edge of fitness inspired Ellen to design “The Ultimate Workout,” which became the foundation for Orangetheory Fitness -- hailed by the New York Times as an effective new plateau-busting workout. Ellen is a Partner and Founder of Orangetheory Fitness, and Owner of Ellen’s Ultimate Workout gym in Florida.

