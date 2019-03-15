My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Insider

Register for Entrepreneur Insider's Free Fireside Chat With Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Get inspired as the fitness guru discusses her journey starting, growing and franchising the 'ultimate' workout brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Register for Entrepreneur Insider's Free Fireside Chat With Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory Fitness Franchise
Image credit: Orangetheory
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
Join Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory, as she discusses her journey to starting the fitness franchise. She'll detail the overall workout, the struggles she had getting it off the ground, and the road to franchising. After, she'll field questions from the audience.
Key Takeaways:
  • Be inspired by Ellen's personal story about how she pushed through adversity to launch a successful business
  • Discover some of the day-to-day tactics and routines she uses to balance her personal and professional life
  • Understand how a self-care routine can benefit your business
  • Ask her for advice on advancing your business, regardless of what stage you're in
About the Speaker:
Ellen is a highly trained physiologist with a lifelong passion for health and fitness. Her desire to be on the cutting edge of fitness inspired Ellen to design “The Ultimate Workout,” which became the foundation for Orangetheory Fitness -- hailed by the New York Times as an effective new plateau-busting workout. Ellen is a Partner and Founder of Orangetheory Fitness, and Owner of Ellen’s Ultimate Workout gym in Florida.
 
Register Below.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Insider

How Jessica Abo Is Helping People Be Happy In Real Life -- Not Just on Social Media

Time Management

15 of the Best Time Management and Productivity Books of All Time

Startup Basics

50 Signs You Need to Start Your Own Business