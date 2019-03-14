My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Stock Market Manages to Stay Steady Despite Rise in Unemployment Claims and Fall in Home Sales

Retail stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ dropped, but the rest of the market remained flat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stock Market Manages to Stay Steady Despite Rise in Unemployment Claims and Fall in Home Sales
Image credit: Martin Barraud | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jobless claims last week were higher than expected and new home sales fell 6.9 percent in January, a bigger drop than expected. Neither, however, made much of an impression on investors today.

Stock prices were flat with the Dow index posting a 0.03 percent gain, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes fell 0.09 percent and 0.16 percent respectively. The Entrepreneur Index™ was down 0.14 percent on the day with only thirteen of sixty stocks on the index moving more than one percent in either direction.

Retailers had a tough day in the market with weak earnings and outlook from discount retailer Dollar General hurting sentiment. L Brands had the biggest decline on the Entrepreneur Index™ today, falling 3.14 percent. The stock is up just 2.2 percent this year and down 36.5 percent over the last twelve months. Investors may be expecting a more radical restructuring than just the closure of some poorly performing Victoria's Secret stores. The company recently announced it would close 53 outlets this year as the faltering lingerie line continues to lose market share.

Bed Bath & Beyond was also down sharply, closing the day off 2.98 percent. The market has been betting on a turnaround at the beleaguered retailer. But, with the stock up more than 32 percent this year, investors took some profit off the table today.

Other retailers on the Entrepreneur Index™ also posted losses today. Discount chain Dollar Tree Inc. was down 1.86 percent and Gap Inc. declined 1.85 percent. Walmart lost 0.82 percent on the day and Costco Wholesale Group was down 1.07 percent.

Technology stocks were generally lower with Facebook and NVIDIA Corp. posting the biggest declines. Facebook was down 1.85 percent after it experienced a global outage of its main network as well as Instagram for about 24 hours. The company said it was considering refunds to advertisers for the snafu. NVIDIA shares, meanwhile, took a breather from their recent run. They were up nearly 14 percent over the last three days before falling 1.81 percent today. The stock has gained 24 percent so far this year.

Other declines on the Entrepreneur Index™ included Ford Motor Co. (-1.41 percent), Jefferies Financial Group (-1.27 percent) and Wynn Resorts (-1.15 percent).

Clothing-maker Under Armour Inc. had the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ today, rising just 1.22 percent. Other gains on the index included Universal Health Services (1.08 percent) and Simon Property Group (0.93 percent).

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Do Recent Price Cuts by Tesla Suggest That Demand Is Softening for Its Vehicles?

Entrepreneur Index

All 13 Tech Stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ Were Up on Monday

Entrepreneur Index

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google Are All Down on Tough Day for Tech Stocks