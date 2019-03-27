You'll Always Be Closing With This $15 Online Course

With 'How To Sell Anything to Anyone,' you'll learn tried and true methods to close almost any sale.

March 27, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the 1992 classic film “Glengarry Glen Ross,” Alec Baldwin’s character Blake, a corporate trainer, bursts into a real estate sales office to light a fire beneath the company’s lackluster sales team. He demands that the agents “always be closing,” regardless of the sales scenario. Although Baldwin’s impressive use of profanity motivates the agents in unforeseen ways, his core message is still relevant: in order to be a great seller, you must always be closing.

It takes more than a catchy phrase to lock down sales when you’re an entrepreneur with a fresh idea, though. There are techniques and subtleties you need to learn to make a profitable sale — and the same strategies you use to close deals apply to other areas of your company. Discovering effective sales techniques can make you a better negotiator, help you manage relationships with your employees and more. After you take the expert-led course How To Sell Anything To Anyone, overarching success will be well within reach.

Author Desmond Byram teaches this nine-hour course on how to create universal appeal with your sales techniques. His 36 lectures cover the absolute essentials you’ll need to sell like a pro. You’ll determine your own personal value proposition, then discover how to leverage your best qualities to get what you need from other people. Byram also shows you how to craft win-win-win scenarios: the customer gets what they want from your product or service, the company wins by growing and you win by earning some cash.

One of the most important parts of selling is collecting the information you need as quickly as possible. This course tells you how to gather specific intelligence for captivating presentations, how to gain real-time insights about prospects and how to guarantee next-step commitments from your leads.

Usually How to Sell Anything to Anyone costs $199.99, but you can (almost) always be closing right now for only $14.99 (92 percent off).