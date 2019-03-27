My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Closing Sales

You'll Always Be Closing With This $15 Online Course

With 'How To Sell Anything to Anyone,' you'll learn tried and true methods to close almost any sale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You'll Always Be Closing With This $15 Online Course
Image credit: LinkedIn Sales Navigator
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the 1992 classic film “Glengarry Glen Ross,” Alec Baldwin’s character Blake, a corporate trainer, bursts into a real estate sales office to light a fire beneath the company’s lackluster sales team. He demands that the agents “always be closing,” regardless of the sales scenario. Although Baldwin’s impressive use of profanity motivates the agents in unforeseen ways, his core message is still relevant: in order to be a great seller, you must always be closing.

It takes more than a catchy phrase to lock down sales when you’re an entrepreneur with a fresh idea, though. There are techniques and subtleties you need to learn to make a profitable sale — and the same strategies you use to close deals apply to other areas of your company. Discovering effective sales techniques can make you a better negotiator, help you manage relationships with your employees and more. After you take the expert-led course How To Sell Anything To Anyone, overarching success will be well within reach.

Author Desmond Byram teaches this nine-hour course on how to create universal appeal with your sales techniques. His 36 lectures cover the absolute essentials you’ll need to sell like a pro. You’ll determine your own personal value proposition, then discover how to leverage your best qualities to get what you need from other people. Byram also shows you how to craft win-win-win scenarios: the customer gets what they want from your product or service, the company wins by growing and you win by earning some cash.

One of the most important parts of selling is collecting the information you need as quickly as possible. This course tells you how to gather specific intelligence for captivating presentations, how to gain real-time insights about prospects and how to guarantee next-step commitments from your leads.

Usually How to Sell Anything to Anyone costs $199.99, but you can (almost) always be closing right now for only $14.99 (92 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Closing Sales

Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect

Closing Sales

Selling Means Learning How to Take Your Buyer's Money

Closing Sales

Why That Sales Prospect Hanging on Your Every Word Is Probably Not Going to Buy From You