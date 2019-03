Will Tesla's stock price keep falling?

March 22, 2019

2019 has not been kind to Tesla's bottom line. On December 31, 2018, the electric car stock closed at $332.80 per share. On Friday, the company closed at $264.53 -- a 25.8 percent drop in just three and a half months. Things just keep getting worse, and today was no exception. Wall Street research firm Cowen lowered its price target from $200 to $180 on Friday due to data that seemed to point at the idea that Tesla's quarterly deliveries will fall below expectations.

Analyst Jeff Osborne lowered his forecast for Model 3 deliveries by 13.6 percent (from 55,000 to 47,500. and his forecast for Model S and Model X deliveries by 14.0 percent (from 21,500 to 18,000., based on data from government and third-party sources.

The Entrepreneur Index™ was down 2.12 percent on the day, and only eight stocks out of 60 posted gains. Those stocks were:

Some of the biggest losers on the day included Netflix (-4.46 percent) and Cintas Corp. (-6.52 percent).

